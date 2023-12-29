Young browns fan has unforgettable moment with David Njoku celebrating playoff clinch

Eleven-year-old Aiden Reese has been a Browns fan all his life, just like his entire family, who drives from Jamestown, Ohio, to see their team play every chance they get.

"My rules are my grandkids have to be seven to get to come to a Browns game. I now have three that are able to come, and we take turns," said Aiden's mamaw, Linda Wheatley.

On Thursday night, under the primetime lights, it was Aiden's turn to go to the game—and it came with an added surprise—upgraded seats right by the field.

"It was hard to go to sleep the night before and when I got the field seats, I was super excited," Aiden said.

And he let that excitement show.

"Cheering, rooting, screaming, barking, everything, everything," Wheatley said.

The two helped create a high-energy stadium for the players.

Aiden and his mamaw were front row for the action—and the celebration as the Browns beat the Jets and clinched their spot in the playoffs.

That's when Aiden had an experience he'll never forget.

"Njoku, and we love the chief, love him; he came over and signed his thing and gave him the fist bump," Wheatley said.

"He signed my license plate and said, 'We're going to the playoffs.' It was awesome!" Aiden said.

Tight end David Njoku celebrating with the young Browns fan was a moment that went viral online.

"I really have no words because I've watched it a million times. I just keep watching it," Wheatley said.

The players celebrated Thursday's playoff-clinching win with each other, but at the end of the day, they did it for the fans.

"(It's) special for them, special for our players to be able to get around the stadium and be with the fans. Those are great, great moments for this organization and this city," Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Fans like Aiden, who has a message to his new friend, Njoku.

"He did really good in the game and he's got to get ready for the playoffs," Aiden said.