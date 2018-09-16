Fans on social media tear Zane Gonzalez apart after missed field goal

Fair
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Zane Gonzalez #2 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to their loss against the New Orleans Saints 21-18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - It's a bad day to be Zane Gonzalez.
Pretty much. #Browns https://t.co/KIudeSsYpE— News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) September 16, 2018
After he missed a failed a 52-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left, fans reacted with some harsh words towards Gonzalez, and rightfully so.
Zane Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/oXBQRA5SAJ— NBA Insight (@NBAinsightt) September 16, 2018
This is sad.
Updated... #Browns pic.twitter.com/m8ogverkmT— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 16, 2018
No sentence is truer.
I think Zane Gonzalez was just promoted to foreman at the Factory of Sadness. #Browns— Shaun Bennett (@ShaunBennettct) September 16, 2018
Fans are speculating the Browns will release Gonzalez.
Welcome to McDonalds my name is Zane Gonzalez how can i help you today?— tenags (@ntenags) September 16, 2018
Some fans even sympathized with the heartbreak Gonzalez felt on national television.
Man...I feel so bad for Zane Gonzalez. That dude just lost everything he’s ever worked for on national TV.— Mike Samsel (@MikeSamsel) September 16, 2018
