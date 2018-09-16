Fans on social media tear Zane Gonzalez apart after missed field goal

CLEVELAND - It's a bad day to be Zane Gonzalez.

After he missed a failed a 52-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left, fans reacted with some harsh words towards Gonzalez, and rightfully so.

This is sad.

No sentence is truer.

I think Zane Gonzalez was just promoted to foreman at the Factory of Sadness. #Browns — Shaun Bennett (@ShaunBennettct) September 16, 2018

Fans are speculating the Browns will release Gonzalez.

Welcome to McDonalds my name is Zane Gonzalez how can i help you today? — tenags (@ntenags) September 16, 2018

Some fans even sympathized with the heartbreak Gonzalez felt on national television.