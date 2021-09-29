Burrow and Meyer set to meet again, this time in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow never made a splash as a college quarterback under Urban Meyer for three years.

But there remains a great deal of mutual respect.

When the rookie NFL coach needed some advice about how to handle new prized quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he went to Burrow.

Meyer is returning to Ohio for the first time as a NFL coach on Thursday night.

He will be on the opposite sideline when the 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars take on Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals are fresh off a 24-10 win over division rival Pittsburgh.