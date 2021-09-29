Watch
Burrow and Meyer set to meet again, this time in the NFL

Paul Vernon/AP
Jackson Jaguars coach and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer talks with Eagles assistant Brian Johnson during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 22:04:51-04

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow never made a splash as a college quarterback under Urban Meyer for three years.

But there remains a great deal of mutual respect.

When the rookie NFL coach needed some advice about how to handle new prized quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he went to Burrow.

Meyer is returning to Ohio for the first time as a NFL coach on Thursday night.

He will be on the opposite sideline when the 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars take on Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals are fresh off a 24-10 win over division rival Pittsburgh.

