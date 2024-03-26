Chicago Bears to take on Houston Texans in Pro Football Hall of Fame game

Football season is just a few months away, but fans have a reason to get excited as the first game of the season was announced on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears will play the Houston Texans in Canton for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

“This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise’s first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and Enshrinement Weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame could not be any more excited about this year’s matchup — and this year’s class.”

The game is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

This is the sixth time the Bears will play in the coveted game and only the second appearance for Houston.

The game will kick off the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

