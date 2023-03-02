Cleveland Crunch finds home for final 2 games of season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Crunch has found a new place to play their final two games of the season after the I-X Center said it was no longer a good fit "financially or operationally" to host the team.

The indoor soccer team will now play its last games at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted.

The team will host the Detroit Waza Flo at 7 p.m. on March 18.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

On March 19, the Crunch will play against the Cincinnati Swerve at 3 p.m.

"While this is not the outcome we anticipated, we are still very excited to put on two amazing events at the Soccer Sportsplex for the best fans in the Land," the Crunch said in a statement.

❗️Crunch fans ❗️we will play our last two home games of the regular season at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted. ⚽️



We spent the last several weeks seeking out potential venue options, but we were unable to schedule our March events at a new venue due to overlapping…

