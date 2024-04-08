A total eclipse of the park: Guardians fans, players eyes agaze at total solar eclipse at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — Since 1994, Cleveland's ballpark has sold out for the first home game of the season. But this Opening Day drew both baseball fans and astronomy enthusiasts out to the park for a special moment: a total solar eclipse visible from Progressive Field.

The excitement of the eclipse was palpable as fans entered the stadium, taking the glasses provided by the Guardians back to their seats to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Fans of all ages lit up at the thought of the event as they walked through the gates.

For young fan Connor Watson, seeing his favorite baseball team play their first home game of the season was perhaps but a perk of getting to see the total solar eclipse.

"I'm extremely excited for the eclipse, and I really want the Guardians to win," he said. "I really like space stuff, learning about it and planets. I just think that the eclipse is really cool.

Adults entering the ballpark, like Ben Carlozzo, were just as excited to be there for the big event.

"Astronomy and astrophysics is one of my hobbies. So this is what you live for," he said.

Some fans talked about the excitement of experiencing totality. Many were most looking forward to seeing the reactions of those around them.

That included Guardians players, who also got to take the field Monday afternoon before the first pitch and take in the moment for themselves.

Left fielder Steven Kwan shared his excitement leading up to the eclipse.

"It just feels surreal. It feels like it was all planned. It's just a really cool experience," Kwan said.

David Deger

Right fielder Will Brennan became introspective, thinking about what being a part of the eclipse would mean.

"We're a species just floating on a rock out in space. I think everyone just needs to take into consideration just how special this is and how precious life is," Brennan said. "I know that that's probably pretty deep for an eclipse, but it's just one of those kinds of moments that we need to take in and understand it's really special."

David Deger

As the moment drew closer, the Guardians filled the field. The fans found the best positions in the park. With glasses adorned, every person outside at Progressive Field lifted their heads and gazed at the sky.

Then, totality occurred.

The dark void of the moon was stark against the ring of the sun's light surrounding it. As the image set in, fans and players cheered. Gaping mouths, pointing fingers, some excited screams—moments shared with those around them. The once-in-a-lifetime event was happening, and the ballpark was instantly filled with awe and excitement.

Camryn Justice

Kwan, on the field and looking at the moment of totality, shared how cool it was to experience it with the fans around them and his teammates beside him.

"It was funny hearing them start screaming over there, that was some cool energy," he said, turning to the moon-covered-sun. "Starting to peer out now...this is a cool experience for sure."

Those at Progressive Field on Monday at 3:15 p.m. may never witness what occurred in the sky again in their lifetime—yet everyone will always have the memory made on Opening Day 2024.

A total eclipse of the park.

WEWS