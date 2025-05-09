Watch Now
Arias leads Guardians against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Royals Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias, right, celebrates with teammate Kyle Manzardo (9) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Royals Guardians Baseball
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians play the Philadelphia Phillies after Gabriel Arias had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Cleveland is 11-5 at home and 22-15 overall. The Guardians have a 15-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 22-15 record overall and a 9-9 record in road games. The Phillies are 7-2 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 12 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Daniel Schneemann is 10 for 26 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has three doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 20 for 44 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .239 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

