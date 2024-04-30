Watch Now
Astros begin 3-game series at home against the Guardians

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, right, is congratulated by second baseman Andres Gimenez after the Guardians defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-4 in a baseball game, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:31:57-04

(AP) — The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Houston is 9-19 overall and 4-9 at home. The Astros are 0-7 in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 11-5 in road games and 19-9 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has eight doubles, seven home runs and nine RBI while hitting .342 for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with six home runs while slugging .535. Gabriel Arias is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

