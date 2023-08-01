Watch Now
Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

Kevin M. Cox/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan scores on sacrifice fly by Steven Kwan during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 10:33:35-04

The Houston Astros take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Houston has a 29-25 record at home and a 60-47 record overall. The Astros have gone 45-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has a 25-30 record in road games and a 53-54 record overall. The Guardians are 38-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 18 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .301 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 11-for-36 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 48 extra base hits (26 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs). David Fry is 8-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

