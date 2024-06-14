Watch Now
Blue Jays host the Guardians to begin 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 14, 2024

(AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Toronto is 33-35 overall and 16-15 in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 23-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 43-23 record overall and a 22-15 record on the road. Guardians hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBI for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 3-for-27 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .273 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. Steven Kwan is 15-for-30 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

