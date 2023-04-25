Bob Feller bricks reach end of their useful life, Guardians say

Around 30 years ago, fans were able to buy bricks to help raise money for a Bob Feller statue.

Those bricks have reached the end of their useful life, according to the Guardians organization.

According to the Guardians, the bricks were guaranteed to be visible for 10 years at the time of their purchase.

The bricks were even moved from outside the right field gate at Progressive Field to Gateway Plaza.

Unfortunately, they have become a safety hazard on the plaza and removing them a second time will result in the bricks crumbling, the Guardians said.

The Guardians are asking any fans who either purchased a brick or are associated with one to email their information to fanservices@cleguardians.com. There are no purchase records on file so the team has no way of alerting brick owners.