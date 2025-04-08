Buckeyes DE Jack Sawyer throws first pitch at Guardians home opener

CLEVELAND — The Guardians, finally back in Cleveland for the home opener after weeks on the road to start the season, had a special guest to usher in the season at Progressive Field.

Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer was the guest of honor, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Sawyer, a Pickerington, Ohio native, played for The Ohio State University from 2021 to this past season making the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2022 Peach Bowl, 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic 2024 College Football Playoff First Round, 2025 Rose Bowl, 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic where he won Defensive MVP, and in January, the 2025 CFP National Championship.

Despite the chilly temps, Sawyer tossed off his jacket and threw the first pitch in a short-sleeved custom Guardians jersey with his last name stitched on the nameplate.

Catching for Sawyer during his first pitch was Steven Colavito, the youngest son of late Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito.

#Buckeyes DE Jack Sawyer threw out the first pitch at the #Guardians home opener this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qOd7vAI6QW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 8, 2025

Sawyer's pitch sailed, but he certainly had the distance. He walked off the mound to a round of applause, fans surely still appreciative of the game-winning forced fumble Sawyer returned for 83 yards to send the Buckeyes to the CFP Championship game.

After finishing his collegiate career with the Buckeyes with the championship win, Sawyer now awaits his NFL future. He's currently projected to be a Day 2 draft pick. The NFL Draft begins on April 24.