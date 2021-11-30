City council approves to pay portion of $435 million Progressive Field renovation

CLEVELAND — The financing package behind the proposed $435 million renovations of Progressive Field and lease extension for the Cleveland Guardians was passed by city council on Monday.

The council approved a $117 million contribution toward the $435 million deal to update Progressive Field.

The City of Cleveland will contribute $8 million annually under the terms of the deal and the State of Ohio will contribute $2 million per year. Total public contributions amount to $285 million.

The city’s portion of the financing package is a smorgasbord of different funds, including $3.2 million from the sports facility improvement fund, $2.6 million in admission tax revenue, $2 million in parking garage revenue, $333,000 in revenue from selling the naming rights of the parking garage as well as $350,000 in unspecified sources.

The financing package for Progressive Field is tied to a lease extension that will keep the Guardians playing in Cleveland through 2036.

The council passed the legislation by a 13-3 vote.

