Cleveland Guardians announce Spring Training tickets to go on sale this week

CLEVELAND — Spring Training is just around the corner. That is, assuming there is a season, on account of the lockout, which is poised to wallop the Guardians.
Nonetheless!
The Cleveland Guardians announced on Tuesday that Spring Training tickets will go on sale Dec. 18 at noon.
Cleveland will open its preseason against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 26 at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Guardians will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and 15 away games.
Here's when the Guardians play this spring:
2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Saturday
|Feb. 26
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|Feb. 27
|Oakland
|Mesa
|Monday
|Feb. 28
|Chicago-AL
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 1
|Colorado
|Salt River
|Wednesday
|March 2
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 3
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 4
|Seattle
|Peoria
|Saturday
|March 5
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Sunday
|March 6
|San Francisco
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 7
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|Tuesday
|March 8
|Colorado
|Goodyear (ss)
|Tuesday
|March 8
|Arizona
|Salt River (ss)
|Wednesday
|March 9
|OFF DAY
|Thursday
|March 10
|Kansas City
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 11
|Texas
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 12
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Saturday
|March 12
|Oakland
|Las Vegas
|Sunday
|March 13
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 13
|Oakland
|Las Vegas
|Monday
|March 14
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|Tuesday
|March 15
|Los Angeles-AL
|Tempe
|Wednesday
|March 16
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 17
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 18
|Chicago-NL
|Sloan (Mesa)
|Saturday
|March 19
|San Diego
|Goodyear (ss)
|Saturday
|March 19
|Texas
|Surprise (ss)
|Sunday
|March 20
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|Monday
|March 21
|OFF DAY
|Tuesday
|March 22
|Los Angeles-AL
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 23
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|Thursday
|March 24
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|Friday
|March 25
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 26
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 27
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 28
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|Tuesday
|March 29
|Arizona
|Chase Field
Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired in early December and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatened spring training and opening day.