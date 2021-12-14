Watch
Cleveland Guardians announce Spring Training tickets to go on sale this week

Ken Blaze/AP
New merchandise is displayed at the opening of the Cleveland Guardians team shop on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Cleveland. The opening of the team shop officially launched the name change of Cleveland's baseball team from Indians to Guardians. (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 15:28:35-05

CLEVELAND — Spring Training is just around the corner. That is, assuming there is a season, on account of the lockout, which is poised to wallop the Guardians.

Nonetheless!

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Tuesday that Spring Training tickets will go on sale Dec. 18 at noon.

Cleveland will open its preseason against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 26 at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Guardians will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and 15 away games.

Here's when the Guardians play this spring:

2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATION
SaturdayFeb. 26CincinnatiGoodyear
SundayFeb. 27OaklandMesa
MondayFeb. 28Chicago-ALGoodyear
TuesdayMarch 1ColoradoSalt River
WednesdayMarch 2MilwaukeeGoodyear
ThursdayMarch 3ArizonaGoodyear
FridayMarch 4SeattlePeoria
SaturdayMarch 5San DiegoPeoria
SundayMarch 6San FranciscoGoodyear
MondayMarch 7Los Angeles-NLGlendale
TuesdayMarch 8ColoradoGoodyear (ss)
TuesdayMarch 8ArizonaSalt River (ss)
WednesdayMarch 9OFF DAY 
ThursdayMarch 10Kansas CityGoodyear
FridayMarch 11TexasGoodyear
SaturdayMarch 12San DiegoPeoria
SaturdayMarch 12OaklandLas Vegas
SundayMarch 13Los Angeles-NLGoodyear
SundayMarch 13OaklandLas Vegas
MondayMarch 14MilwaukeePhoenix
TuesdayMarch 15Los Angeles-ALTempe
WednesdayMarch 16OaklandGoodyear
ThursdayMarch 17CincinnatiGoodyear
FridayMarch 18Chicago-NLSloan (Mesa)
SaturdayMarch 19San DiegoGoodyear (ss)
SaturdayMarch 19TexasSurprise (ss)
SundayMarch 20Kansas CitySurprise
MondayMarch 21OFF DAY 
TuesdayMarch 22Los Angeles-ALGoodyear
WednesdayMarch 23Chicago-ALGlendale
ThursdayMarch 24San FranciscoScottsdale
FridayMarch 25SeattleGoodyear
SaturdayMarch 26Chicago-NLGoodyear
SundayMarch 27CincinnatiGoodyear
MondayMarch 28ArizonaChase Field
TuesdayMarch 29ArizonaChase Field

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired in early December and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatened spring training and opening day.

