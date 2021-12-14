Cleveland Guardians announce Spring Training tickets to go on sale this week

CLEVELAND — Spring Training is just around the corner. That is, assuming there is a season, on account of the lockout, which is poised to wallop the Guardians.

Nonetheless!

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Tuesday that Spring Training tickets will go on sale Dec. 18 at noon.

Cleveland will open its preseason against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 26 at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Guardians will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and 15 away games.

Here's when the Guardians play this spring:

2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE



DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Saturday Feb. 26 Cincinnati Goodyear Sunday Feb. 27 Oakland Mesa Monday Feb. 28 Chicago-AL Goodyear Tuesday March 1 Colorado Salt River Wednesday March 2 Milwaukee Goodyear Thursday March 3 Arizona Goodyear Friday March 4 Seattle Peoria Saturday March 5 San Diego Peoria Sunday March 6 San Francisco Goodyear Monday March 7 Los Angeles-NL Glendale Tuesday March 8 Colorado Goodyear (ss) Tuesday March 8 Arizona Salt River (ss) Wednesday March 9 OFF DAY Thursday March 10 Kansas City Goodyear Friday March 11 Texas Goodyear Saturday March 12 San Diego Peoria Saturday March 12 Oakland Las Vegas Sunday March 13 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear Sunday March 13 Oakland Las Vegas Monday March 14 Milwaukee Phoenix Tuesday March 15 Los Angeles-AL Tempe Wednesday March 16 Oakland Goodyear Thursday March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear Friday March 18 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa) Saturday March 19 San Diego Goodyear (ss) Saturday March 19 Texas Surprise (ss) Sunday March 20 Kansas City Surprise Monday March 21 OFF DAY Tuesday March 22 Los Angeles-AL Goodyear Wednesday March 23 Chicago-AL Glendale Thursday March 24 San Francisco Scottsdale Friday March 25 Seattle Goodyear Saturday March 26 Chicago-NL Goodyear Sunday March 27 Cincinnati Goodyear Monday March 28 Arizona Chase Field Tuesday March 29 Arizona Chase Field

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired in early December and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatened spring training and opening day.