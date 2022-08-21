Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians game against Chicago White Sox postponed due to unplayable field conditions

Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 21, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians Sunday afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The team did not say when the game would be rescheduled.

Anyone with tickets to Sunday's game will be able to exchange them to one of 22 remaining regular season games.

Tickets must be exchanged by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting now.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, the Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated July 17 must exchange their tickets online only.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

StubHub Purchasers

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.

