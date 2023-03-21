Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians home opener sold out

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 7:05 AM, Mar 21, 2023
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have announced that their home opener on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners is officially sold out.

This is the 29th consecutive Opening Day sellout.

The Guardians also announced that they will be launching a 2023 monthly Ballpark pass for $49 a month.

Fans can attend any home game with a standing-room ticket using the app, including the home opener.

For more information, click here.

