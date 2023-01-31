Guardians' 2023 schedule has team facing Mariners for season and home opener

The Cleveland Guardians' official 2023 schedule was released Tuesday; the season opener will be in Seattle on March 30 and the home opener will also be against the Mariners on April 7.

The Guardians will play four away games in Seattle and three away games in Oakland opposite the Athletics before returning to Cleveland to again face the Mariners for the home opener at 4:10 p.m. on April 7.

The Guardians first homestand will feature a three-game series against the Mariners followed by a three-game series against the Yankees, pitting the two American League finalists against each other after a tough loss to the New York team in Game 5 of the division championship in October.

While last season may have ended sooner than fans had hoped, the young team is carrying some impressive accomplishments into the 2023 season. The Guards made the postseason and won a Wild Card series against the Rays before playing strong in the ALDS against the New York Yankees. The team also racked up multiple post-season awards for the players and bullpen, including four 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, a 4th career Silver Slugger Award for Jose Ramirez, the MLB Executive of the Year Award for Chris Antonetti and the AL Manager of the Year Award for team icon Terry Francona.

The team locked in strong talent for next season and beyond, including the signing of first baseman Josh Bell to a $33 million, two-year deal and securing catcher Mike Zunino with a $6 million, one-year contract.

This will be the first season since the death of Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams, who drummed from the bleachers for decades during thousands of games.

