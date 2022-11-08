Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti named MLB Executive of the Year

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti has been named the MLB Executive of the Year.

The Guardians posted a 92-70 record in 2022, winning their division by 11 games under longtime manager Terry Francona.

Cleveland had 17 rookies make their Major League debuts this season, matching the club record for the most in a single campaign (also: 1912 and 1914) en route to becoming the eighth-youngest postseason team ever.

Guardians looking forward to promising future

Antonetti joined the Cleveland front office in 1999 and ascended to General Manager prior to the 2010 season.

MLB began its official Executive of the Year Award at the end of the 2018 season.

RELATED: Steven Kwan finalist for AL Rookie of the Year, Terry Francona finalist for AL Manager of the Year

