Steven Kwan finalist for AL Rookie of the Year, Terry Francona finalist for AL Manager of the Year

Monday night, the MLB announced Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. They also announced Terry "Tito" Francona, manager for the Guardians, is a finalist for AL Manager of the Year.

The Guardians, the youngest team in the MLB, shocked the sports world with the success they saw in the regular season taking them to the American League Division Series. Francona was there every step of the way rallying the guys to have a different mentality ultimately leading them to success.

Francona can attribute some of the team's success to Steven Kwan. The outfielder became a star this season and is a leader in the making. Kwan saw 116 pitches before his first swing and miss, the most of any player to start a career since at least 2000, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Guardians will definitely be a team to watch this next baseball season. They might be young but they have a ton of promise.

