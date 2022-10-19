Guardians Game 5 fan reaction: 'all we're doing is building on what we have'

CLEVELAND — The Guardians, the youngest team in the MLB, had a memorable season, one that exceeded the expectations of most.

That season has now come to an end as the Guardians lost to the New York Yankees 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS.

News 5 went to the Clevelander Bar & Grill to get fan reaction. Fans watching the game went through a range of emotions and while losing is disappointing, fans have one thing in common - hope. Hope for this young team to only get better from here.

