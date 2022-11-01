Guardians have a record 4 players win 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

CLEVELAND — There's some new hardware headed to some members of the Cleveland Guardians after the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners were announced Tuesday—with four players taking home the honors.

Headed into the award announcements Tuesday, the Guardians had five players who had been named finalists for the award at their respective positions: Steven Kwan at left field, Myles Straw at center field, José Ramírez at third base, Andrés Giménez at second base and Shane Bieber at pitcher.

Kwan, Straw, Giménez and Bieber each won awards at their positions, marking each of their first Gold Glove Awards. Ramírez lost the award to Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías.

The Gold Glove Award, which has been given out since 1957, honors the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League and National League.

Straw earned the most putouts at center field in the AL this season with 371 and was ranked third in the AL in his fielding percentage with a .995.

Kwan ended his remarkable rookie season with standout performances in his 123 games in left field. His .991 fielding percentage is ranked second in the American League and his 224 putouts were ranked first.

Giménez had felt like a shoo-in for a Gold Glove all season with efforts that earned him a spot in the MLB All-Star game this year. His 226 putouts ranked second in the AL, as did his 317 assists from the position.

Bieber, the Guardians ace, certainly impressed on the mound with his command and ability to strike guys out time and time again. But defensively, the pitcher was impressive as well. His 15 putouts at pitcher ranked second in the AL, as did his eight assists. Bieber's Range Factor per nine innings, which sits at 1.40, is the second-highest in the AL.

With the four Gold Glove winners, the Guardians broke a franchise record for most Gold Glove Award winners in a single season.

The Gold Glove Award might not be where the accolades end for the Guardians, with Giménez and Ramírez both finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger Award as well.

