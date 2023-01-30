Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have confirmed that beloved drummer and baseball super-fan John Adams has died at 71.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/GQ9sUt2L6f — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 30, 2023

Adams, a pillar of the Guardians institution and the team's official No. 1 fan, began his time with the team as a kid, banging on seats at Old Municipal Stadium. A young Adams then asked the team in 1973 if he could bring his drum to a game and was told under one condition:

"He said as long as you don't bother anybody," Adams recalled in an interview with News 5's John Kosich.

Adams has been honored with his own bobblehead by the team, a Great Lakes Beer named in his honor and just recently was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame.

WATCH: Adams reacts to the induction announcement

Cleveland drummer inducted into Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame

The induction came with a bronzed drum and his bleacher seat being moved to Heritage Park in his honor, but his greatest gift was meeting new people each game.

"To this day I meet people from all over the world, every continent in the world, except Antarctica," he said last year.

In his opinion, Adams had the best seat in the house - from the bleachers.

“I’ve found the perfect place, and I love it," he said.

From his cherished place in the stands, Adams attended over 3,500 games and drummed at three All-Star Games, 11 Playoff Series, three World Series and Len Barker’s perfect game, among others.

“We are all saddened by John’s passing. His dedication, commitment and passion for our franchise, at both Cleveland Stadium and Progressive Field, was unmatched. John will forever remain a member of our team,” said Guardians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio.

Adams' health began to decline several years ago; in December 2020 he had undergone triple bypass surgery, a heart valve replacement and suffered from thyroid issues. These health-related issues coupled with the pandemic kept him away from his bleacher seat during the 2020 and 2021 baseball seasons.

And as he tapped his drum from the comfort of his home, he left fans these words: "Be good to each other, take care of each other, share memories when you're down there, meet your new best friend sitting close to you."

RELATED:

