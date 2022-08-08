Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians option Mustard to Lake County Captains after abysmal performance this season

Brian Dozier
Mark Duncan/AP
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, left, watches the hot dog races in the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 08, 2022
CLEVELAND  — The Cleveland Guardians announced that they will be optioning Mustard to the Lake County Captains after his abysmal performance this season in the Hot Dog race.

Mustard, 17, has not won a single race this season.

The team is sending him to Lake County in hopes that he can get his mental and physical game back to an MLB-caliber level.

Mustard's first race will be on Tuesday.

So far this season, Ketchup and Onion have both won 25 races.

The team did not make any corresponding roster moves.

