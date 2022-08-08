CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced that they will be optioning Mustard to the Lake County Captains after his abysmal performance this season in the Hot Dog race.

Mustard, 17, has not won a single race this season.

The team is sending him to Lake County in hopes that he can get his mental and physical game back to an MLB-caliber level.

Mustard's first race will be on Tuesday.

So far this season, Ketchup and Onion have both won 25 races.

The team did not make any corresponding roster moves.