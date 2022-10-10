Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin suffers arm strain, will miss remainder of playoffs

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin suffered a strain in his Teres Major muscle during Saturday's Wild Card game.

Sandlin entered the game in the 10th inning and was pulled after suffering the injury.

He was one of eight pitchers to throw during the Guardians' victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guardian pitcher Triston McKenzie makes history as youngest Cleveland player to go six innings with no runs allowed.

An MRI was performed on him Sunday that confirmed the injury.

The Guardians said he will be shut down from throwing for five to six weeks and is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason.

On Tuesday, Cleveland will announce his replacement on the American League Division Series roster.

