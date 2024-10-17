PHOTOS: Cleveland Guardians win 7-5 over New York Yankees in 10th inning of ALCS Game 3

Share Facebook

Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson/AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry (6) hits a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo, right, watches his two-run home run along with New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton breaks his bat hitting a ground out against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson/AP

Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez, center, hits a RBI single off New York Yankees relief pitcher Tim Mayza (58) during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo, right, celebrates with third base coach Rouglas Odor after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez loses his helmet as he swings for a strike against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, reaches to catch the throw from catcher Jose Trevino as Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas steals third base during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt leaves the game during the fifth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, right, steals second base as New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres reaches to tag him during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson/AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

