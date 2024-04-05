Everything you need to know about Monday's Guardians home opener

After starting their season on the road, the Cleveland Guardians are finally coming back home to the Land.

Here's everything you need to know:

First pitch

The game against the Chicago White Sox is set to start at 5:10 p.m.

How to watch



TV: The game will air on Bally Sports.

Listen: You can listen to Hammy call the game on WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network, WARF 1350AM.

Attending: The game is sold out, but if you buy the Ballpark Pass, you can still attend.

Solar eclipse

The gates will open to Progressive Field at 2 p.m. so fans can watch the eclipse at the stadium.

Progressive Field will pause admittance to the field between 3:05 and 3:25 p.m. so everyone can watch the eclipse.

Getting to the game

Parking lot prices will be on the expensive end, but there are other ways to get downtown.

The RTA will be selling all-day passes for $5.

Progressive Field renovations

The Cleveland Guardians unveiled the first phase of renovations to Progressive Field, 30 years to the day after its April 4 opening in 1994.

The work done so far features a reimagined upper deck experience.

Cleveland Guardians unveil first phase of Progressive Field renovations

Welcome to the new Upper Deck experience at Progressive Field, part of the first phase of a two-year renovation of the ballpark. Crews in October began removing massive sections of seating to create open air experiences on either side of the ballpark.

Part of the right field area sits atop the commissary building on East 9th, which allows more space for more food options for fans.

