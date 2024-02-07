First pitch for Cleveland Guardians home opener to be later than normal thanks to the eclipse

For most Cleveland Guardians home openers, the first pitch happens at 4:10 p.m., but that won't be the case this year.

That time falls in the partial-eclipse window when fans may still be distracted by the overhead phenomenon and not focused on seeing All-Star third baseman José Ramírez step into the batter's box against the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians confirmed to News 5 that the first pitch would happen after 5:10 p.m., due to the eclipse happening in Cleveland at 3:13 p.m. that day.

The exact time is still not known at this time.

The team has spent months weighing whether to embrace the eclipse and open the ballpark early to allow fans to watch it together — an opening act on opening day — or wait until it's over and play a night game.

The Guardians, who start on an 11-game trip, are expected to announce their decision on the opener in coming days.

