Former Cleveland pitcher Andrew Miller announces retirement

CLEVELAND — Miller time is over.

After 16 years in Major League Baseball, Andrew Miller announced that he was retiring.

Miller played for the Cleveland Indians from 2016 to 2018 and was an integral member of the World Series team.

The Major League Baseball Association released the following statement on his retirement:

"The Players Association congratulates Andrew Miller on his retirement following a decorated 16-year Major League career. Andrew’s selfless, tireless and relentless advocacy on behalf of his fellow and future Players during challenging times will be as much a part of his baseball legacy as his extraordinary accomplishments on the field. His thoughtful, reasoned and pragmatic leadership earned the respect of his fellow Players in all 30 clubhouses. We wish Andrew and his family the best in what are certain to be successful future endeavors."