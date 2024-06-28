Going, going, gone: Guardians sell out upcoming game against White Sox

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball and as such, they're also one of the hottest tickets in town. That much is evident as the team announced the July 3 game against the Chicago White Sox has sold out.

On top of a home game for the AL Central leaders, the Wednesday game with a 6:40 p.m. first pitch is full of promotions and giveaways, including Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, a Guardians-themed Hawaiian shirt for the first 15,000 fans and a postgame fireworks show.

The Guardians announced Friday that the July 3 game had sold out, marking the seventh sellout of the season.

Cleveland has seen sellouts on Opening Day on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, May 18 against Minnesota, May 31-June 1 against Washington and June 21-22 against Toronto.

The Guardians are currently in a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals on the road. They'll return for their three-game series at Progressive Field with the White Sox on Tuesday, July 2.