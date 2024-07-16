Guardians 3B José Ramírez eliminated in Home Run Derby semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas — The last time Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez participated in the Home Run Derby, he was quickly eliminated. This year, participating in the slugfest once again, Ramírez fared better but ultimately didn't walk away with the victory.

In the first round, which consisted of 40 pitches and three minutes to hit, Ramírez was the sixth participant to take his at-bat.

Phillies' Alec Bohm had hit 21 home runs, Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hit 20, Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández hit 19, Rangers' Adolis García hit 18 and Mets' Pete Alonso hit 12. The top four batters advanced to the semi-finals, giving Ramírez an initial target of at least 18, with two batters following him.

Unlike last year, Ramírez batted lefty. In the first round, including the bonus, Ramírez hit 21 home runs, tying Bohm and securing his advancement into the semifinals. He was joined by Witt, Bohm and Hernández.

The semifinal format saw the No.1 spot face the No. 4 spot and No 2. spot against the No. 3 spot, putting Ramírez up against Whitt. In Witt's semifinal at-bat, he hit 17 home runs, including the bonus. To advance, Ramírez needed 18, or the longest home run of the round.

Unfortunately, Ramírez ran out of gas, only able to hit 12 home runs in the second round, including the bonus, eliminating him from the derby. Hernández went on to beat Witt in the final round.

While he doesn't get the coveted Home Run Derby chain and trophy that now goes home with Hernández, Ramírez still gets the honors of playing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, joined by teammates Steven Kwan, Emmanuel Clase, Josh Naylor and David Fry. The 2024 All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m.