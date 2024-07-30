Guardians 3B José Ramírez has tied Albert Belle on this franchise all-time leaders list

CLEVELAND — Did Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez climb higher on the franchise home run leader list after Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers? You know, bro!

Ramírez entered the game with 240 career home runs. In the third inning, Ramírez smacked a 451-foot home run to left center field. That gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead. That wasn't all for Cleveland's All-Star.

In the seventh inning, Ramírez notched his second home run of the game, a 398-foot dinger once again to left center field, to put the Guardians up 8-0.

The two home runs on the night weren't just an impressive feat for Ramírez, they also moved him up on Cleveland's all-time home run leaders list.

With 242 career home runs now, Ramírez has tied left fielder Albert Belle for the second-most home runs in franchise history.

"[Belle is] a beast," Ramírez said on the field after the win to Bally Sports. "It's great to be next to the greats of the team...but for me that's not the goal. The goal is to win a championship and that's what I really want."

Ramírez, who signed a team-friendly contract extension with the Guardians to keep him with the club through the 2028 season, has just one player left to pass if he wants to own the record. That top spot on the franchise home run leader list belongs to Jim Thome, who holds the record with 337.

One more home run will secure Ramírez the lone second-place position. Then, the watch will begin to see if Ramírez can slug his way into surpassing Thome securing that all-time record.