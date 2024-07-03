Watch Now
Guardians 3B José Ramírez named 2024 MLB All-Star starter

Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 03, 2024

CLEVELAND — As if there were any doubts, José Ramírez is officially a 2024 MLB All-Star.

The Guardians third baseman was named an American League starter on Wednesday following the second voting phase.

The selection marks Ramírez's third time as an All-Star starter and sixth time as an All-Star.

This season, Ramírez has been a driving force of the Guardians' offense, entering Wednesday's matchup
against the White Sox batting .276 with 65 runs, 23 home runs, 76 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Ramírez and left fielder Steven Kwan have been named finalists for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 16.

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

