Guardians Aaron Civale, Franmil Reyes return from injured list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians made multiple roster moves Tuesday afternoon ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians activated pitcher Aaron Civale from the 15-day Injured List and designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the 10-day Injured List.

Civale is scheduled to start Tuesday night.

Pitcher Nick Sandlin was optioned to AAA Columbus Clippers.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado has been designated for assignment.

Shortstop Jose Ramirez will be returning to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a thumb injury.