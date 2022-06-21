Watch
Guardians Aaron Civale, Franmil Reyes return from injured list

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws out Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 17:07:35-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians made multiple roster moves Tuesday afternoon ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians activated pitcher Aaron Civale from the 15-day Injured List and designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the 10-day Injured List.

Civale is scheduled to start Tuesday night.

Pitcher Nick Sandlin was optioned to AAA Columbus Clippers.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado has been designated for assignment.

Shortstop Jose Ramirez will be returning to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a thumb injury.

