Guardians acquire OF Lane Thomas in trade with Washington ahead of deadline

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just one day away, but before that window shut the Cleveland Guardians were active, acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals on Monday.

In exchange for Thomas, the Guardians have sent three prospects to the Nationals: infielders José Tena and Rafael Ramírez as well as left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey.

Thomas, 28, is hitting .253 this season with 16 doubles, eight home runs, 40 RBI and 28 stolen bases in 77 games. His stolen bases are the third most in MLB so far this year and he owns a 25-game on-base streak, the longest active streak in MLB. This season, Thomas has been playing mostly right field for the Nationals.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2014 MLB draft, Thomas was traded to St. Louis in 2017 for cash considerations. He made his MLB debut for the Cardinals in 2019 and played in 84 games for St. Louis before he was traded to Washington in 2021.

Thomas notched his best season last year and was named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Over his MLB career, Thomas has played in a total of 509 games, recording 251 hits, 95 doubles, 11 triples, 65 home runs, 220 RBI, 154 walks and 63 stolen bases.

Now with the Guardians, Thomas will be under club control through the 2025 season. He will wear No. 26 for Cleveland.