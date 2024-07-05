Guardians acquire pitcher Spencer Howard in trade with Giants

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are hosting the San Fransico Giants for a three-game series at Progressive Field that starts Thursday, but one Giants player will be switching sides as the teams completed a trade ahead of Friday's game.

Cleveland has acquired right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

Howard has been added to the team's 40-man roster. To make room, the Guardians designated right-handed pitcher Wes Parsons for assignment.

Originally selected by Philadelphia and debuting for the Phillies in 2020, Howard was traded to the Rangers at the 2021 trade deadline. He signed with the Giants in February and opened the year with Triple-A Sacramento.

Between the Phillies, Rangers and Giants, Howard, 27, holds a 4-12 record with a 6.93 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 45 career appearances. This season, Howard has notched a 1-1 record with a 5.63 ERA in seven appearances (two starts).

Howard had been designated for assignment by the Giants on June 30.

After the trade to Cleveland, Howard will report to the Guardians in the coming days, the team said.

The Guardians and Giants open up their series Friday with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m