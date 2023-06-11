Watch Now
Guardians-Astros will play earlier on Sunday due to forecasted rain

Jose Altuve, Jose Ramirez
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) embraces Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, center, at third base after advancing to third on a wild pitch by Guardians' Triston McKenzie in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 20:24:05-04

The Guardians will take on the Astros earlier than anticipated tomorrow due to rain that is forecasted to begin Sunday afternoon, according to the Guardians.

The game that was scheduled for 6:10 p.m. has now been moved to 12:40 p.m. The gates of Progressive Field will open for fans at 11:30 a.m.

