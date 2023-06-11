Guardians-Astros will play earlier on Sunday due to forecasted rain

The Guardians will take on the Astros earlier than anticipated tomorrow due to rain that is forecasted to begin Sunday afternoon, according to the Guardians.

The game that was scheduled for 6:10 p.m. has now been moved to 12:40 p.m. The gates of Progressive Field will open for fans at 11:30 a.m.

