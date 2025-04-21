Guardians DFA Triston McKenzie after early-season struggles

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie has struggled on the mound this season, coming into games out of the bullpen this year. Those struggles have led the Guards to designate McKenzie for assignment.

Over 5.2 innings pitched in four games this season, McKenzie, 27, has given up seven earned runs, with seven walks and four strikeouts, posting an ERA of 11.12. He's struggled with command and control in the innings he's been brought out for.

McKenzie's struggles stretch beyond the 2025 season, stemming back from an elbow injury that he's tried working through since the beginning of the 2023 season. Last year, McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A Columbus amid continuing struggles in the majors.

With McKenzie out of minor league options, the Guardians have seven days to trade McKenzie, put him on waivers outright release him. From there, McKenzie could find himself with a new club or, barring a new team, perhaps eventually back with the Guardians organization.

In addition to designating McKenzie for assignment, the Guardians have promoted right-handed pitcher Zak Kent from Triple-A Columbus.

Kent, who was originally acquired by Cleveland last year from the Texas Rangers and later signed to a Major League contract last summer, is set to make his MLB debut.

With the Columbus Clippers to start this season, Kent has posted a 2.35 ERA in five relief appearances with four scoreless outings.

The Guardians are back in Cleveland Monday after a six-game road trip, beginning a three-game series with the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Monday's first pitch is at 6:10 p.m.