Guardians enter matchup with the Tigers on losing streak

Carlos Osorio/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez plays during a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 06, 2022
The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Detroit Tigers after losing three straight games.

Detroit has a 33-47 record overall and a 21-24 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland is 40-39 overall and 20-22 in road games. The Guardians have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Tigers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 22 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs). Eric Haase is 7-for-20 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Wily Peralta: day-to-day (left hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

