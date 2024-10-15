Guardians fans gather at Lakewood bar as ALCS series kicks off

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Although Progressive Field does not have the energy it did for Game 5 on Saturday, fans like Scott Boyce still brought the energy at Lakewood’s Game On for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

“I love it. It’s a perfect sports bar. The game’s on, good vibes,” said Scott Boyce.

Even bar staff like Sophia Kilgallon said it’s an exciting time for her, too.

“I’ve been working here for six years, and I get to know everyone, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Kilgallon.

That fun a Monday couldn’t even stop.

“We have every table full. We don’t do reservations, so it’s first come, first serve and everyone loves it,” said Kilgallon.

Boyce said it’s worth coming out each time to hang out with his buddies like Devin Dyre.

“There’s no better time of the year,” said Devin Dyre.

Dyre said he and his friends watched the game from Progressive Field on Saturday, so since the Guardians are away, he said it only made sense for the squad to come here.

“This is where you want to be. It’s Cleveland against the world and we’re all in this together,” said Dyre.

Game On invites you to come down as the series continues. It's located at 17103 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.