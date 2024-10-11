Guardians game against Detroit moved up due to inclement weather

Saturday marks Game 5 of the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers matchup.

The game, previously scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m., will now start at 1:08 p.m. instead.

The Guardians said the expected bad weather prompted the time change.

Gates will open at 11 a.m.

Forecast

Saturday, it will be cloudy in the afternoon, with some rain expected later in the evening. CLICK HERE for the latest weather updates from the Power of 5 Weather Team.

Whiplash game timing! The first pitch is at 1:08 pm now!

I will say...that the rain chance definitely goes up throughout the day on Saturday, with the highest potential after midnight into early Sunday. https://t.co/J75A5WvYLJ — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) October 11, 2024

Tied 2-2

On Thursday, Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory.

Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of the 1997 World Series after Emmanuel Clase retired and got five outs for his third multi-inning save of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.