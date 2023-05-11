Guardians host STEM day with Cleveland-area students inside Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — Students from Cleveland-area schools filed into Progressive Field Wednesday afternoon to watch the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers—but while it was a break from the classroom, it was still an opportunity to expand their education.

Wednesday was STEM Day at Progressive Field and the organization welcomed students to the ballpark for science lessons and experiments before first pitch.

The students enjoyed demonstrations on the field and even a discussion with Guardians outfielder Will Brennan.

Brennan was more than happy to talk to the kids, having a passion for science from an early age.

"I think every single day you want to look forward to something in school and I always was either doing some weird experiment or I always felt like science—you're always working with somebody—so it was always nice to have that collaboration," Brennan recalled. "Obviously PE was fun. But there was something about science where you can actually work your brain."

Brennan, who received a bachelor's degree in kinesiology before beginning his professional baseball career, shared his background with the students in the crowd.

The outfielder hopes that the moment was as meaningful for the children as it was to him, particularly to inspire the next generation to grow their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"To light up like that means the world. The kids are going to be our future. If we can get them passionate about science and technology, they are heading in the right direction," Brennan said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.