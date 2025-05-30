Guardians host the Angels to open 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland is 30-25 overall and 15-10 in home games. The Guardians have a 17-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 25-30 overall and 15-15 on the road. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .403.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 14 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 15 home runs while slugging .493. Logan O'Hoppe is 10 for 34 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Steven Kwan: day-to-day (wrist), Lane Thomas: day-to-day (foot), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (knee), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)