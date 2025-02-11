Guardians launch streaming service for 2025 games

CLEVELAND — Add the Cleveland Guardians to your growing list of streaming options. The team is launching a new streaming service that lets you watch around 150 games without blackouts.

According to the team, the streaming service will be for local games only.

The service is now available; you can pay annually or monthly. The annual plan is $99, and the monthly plan is $19.99.

Subscribers will see firsthand several new "special technological features, including a new Wire Cam at Progressive Field, live look-ins to the MLB Replay Operations Center and a new RF camera with shallow depth-of-field look," the Guardians said.

Matt Underwood, Rick Manning and Andre Knott return for their 11th year to anchor the local Guardians games.

Each home game streamed on CLEGuardians.TV will feature a 30-minute pregame and a 15-minute post-game show.

Al Palowski and Chris Gimenez will host the pre and postgame shows. Cody Allen, Ben Broussard, Nick Goody, Cayleigh Griffin, Austin Jackson and Jason Kipnis will be contributors.

CLICK HERE to subscribe. CLICK HEREfor a list of FAQs.