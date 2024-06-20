Guardians LF Steven Kwan's bat ablaze, hitting nearly .400 while on a tear at the plate

CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan is a man on fire.

The Cleveland Guardians left fielder and lead-off batter has had a remarkable season to date, even amid missing four weeks as he recovered from a hamstring injury.

Kwan is batting an impressive .397 on the season and over .500 since his return from injury. He's had more 3-or-more hit games than he's gone hitless in a contest this season. The 26-year-old is becoming a true weapon at the plate.

For him, there's nothing to boast about. He's just looking to bring consistency to the plate every time he's up by sticking to what works for him.

"Just having a plan and sticking to it. Pairing that with feeling good with my cues, hit the balls hard and luckily they're falling," Kwan said at the end of the last road trip in Toronto. "No matter what happens the day before, just doing the same thing day in and day out. Day game, night game, lefty, righty—just trying to do the same routines every day. Sticking to a routine that I trust and just executing."

Kwan is certainly executing. In the last seven games, Kwan has had 30 at-bats and has gotten 16 hits with four runs, a home run and six RBI. Whether it's a perfectly placed gap shot, a hit down the line or a knock for power, Kwan is finding ways to make every plate appearance a quality one.

"He's just becoming more and more a complete hitter. When showing power, he doesn't try to hit for power, but when it's in his damage zone, he's getting the barrel to it," said Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said after Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners that saw Kwan hit a two-run home run just inside the foul pole.

"To be able to keep your hands in, to get the barrel there and keep it fair—a lot of guys can barrel that ball but it's going to hook foul—but for him to keep that true, it's just a testament to the work he put in all off-season, all spring training and so far this year, that he can get to that ball, keep it fair. That's not easy to do, especially with how close he is to the plate," Vogt continued.

Kwan said he isn't thinking about the streak he's on. He's not thinking about All-Star voting, which he believes would be "cool" but is out of his control. He's not even thinking about his developing power. He truly holds focus on each individual plate appearance and how he can help the team when it's his turn in the lineup.

That is something that does not go unnoticed by his teammates.

"Perfectly exemplifies how much of a competitor he is and how serious he takes this game and his at-bats every single day," said catcher Bo Naylor.

"It's pretty fun to watch. I feel like there's not really many people like him in the league," said starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, who had an impressive night of his own with a career-high 12 strikeouts Wednesday. "Steve's got some juice. That's what he showed off tonight. It's unbelievable how he kept [the 2-run home run] fair. He's one of a kind."

Kwan, like his other teammates who have impressed this season, can have his efforts recognized with an All-Star nod, with voting open to fans.