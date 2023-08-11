Watch Now
Guardians look to end road losing streak, take on the Rays

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio (6) claps at second base after hitting a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 10:33:55-04

The Cleveland Guardians visit the Tampa Bay Rays looking to end a three-game road slide.

Tampa Bay has a 38-21 record at home and a 69-48 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Cleveland has a 25-32 record on the road and a 56-60 record overall. The Guardians have a 32-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 56 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-37 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

