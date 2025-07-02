Guardians No. 2 prospect Chase DeLauter awaits major league call-up amid strong season in Columbus

CLEVELAND — It's no secret the Guardians have struggled during their summer stretch of games. The team is still working through ways to get out of their slump, but if you ask fans, there's one simple solution. His name is Chase DeLauter.

Throughout the month of June, the Guardians played 24 games. They won just nine.

"We had, we've had a tough stretch, it's been a tough month for us," Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt said.

If you look at any given Guardians-related post on any social media platform, you'll see DeLauter's name. Fans have been demanding the Guardians call up the right fielder, who's currently playing in Triple-A Columbus.

"I think it's great to the extent that we feel and others feel that we have a lot of capable players, not only at the major league level but throughout our system that we think might be part of our future and potentially even part of our present," said Chris Antonetti who is the president of baseball operations for the Cleveland Guardians.

There's a reason the fans are calling for DeLauter. This season with the Columbus Clippers, the outfielder is batting .281 with six home runs and 19 RBI. He's put together an impressive run as of late, notching a 15-game hit streak and a 27-game on-base streak.

But for DeLauter, what's most exciting is simply being healthy.

"Being in rehab the last couple of years, and you know, dealing with injuries and having to make my way back," DeLauter said. "I mean, it's awesome to be out here with the guys and just enjoying it every day."

Since being drafted in 2022, DeLauter has dealt with a number of injuries. From a broken foot to a toe fracture to a sports hernia, DeLauter has played a limited number of games in the minors. He's had to fight to show that he could be productive as he aims for the ultimate goal of making it to the major league.

But this season with the Clippers, he's making it undeniable for the Guardians. And for the first time, the team has had to consider finally making the call.

"The progress he's made physically, and then combine that with the production we continue to see when he's on the field, because he's now really for the first time making himself an option for us to consider," Antonetti said.

While DeLauter tries to block out the outside noise, he is very aware of this strong push from the fans to see him called up to the Guardians.

"I think it's exciting. I think fans should be excited," DeLauter said.

And while DeLauter says he is taking things one day at a time, he might be just as eager to get a call from the Guardians as the fans are for that moment.

"I mean, I'm ready to be there. I'm ready to play, and I'm glad to hear that they [fans] are ready for me, too," DeLauter said.

With Cleveland's June slump extending into July with a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, perhaps that moment comes sooner for DeLauter, rather than later.