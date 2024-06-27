Guardians No. 26 prospect Jhonkensy Noel hits home run in first MLB at-bat

BALTIMORE — There are very few things more exciting than seeing a prospect make their MLB debut. The only thing that could top that is a big-time play in the game. That's exactly what Guardians No. 26 ranked prospect Jhonkensy Noel did on Wednesday.

Noel was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday ahead of the Guardians' final game of the series with the Baltimore Orioles to make his MLB debut. He did so, leading the Clippers in both home runs and RBI.

The 22-year-old first baseman and outfielder stepped up to the plate in the top of the second inning, his first major league at-bat.

After taking a ball and fouling one off, Noel got a pitch he liked and went yard. In his first at-bat, Noel hit a home run, a 413-foot dinger to center field.

Noel was in the starting lineup Wednesday, playing first base with Josh Naylor out for the game. It was a start he'll never forget.