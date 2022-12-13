Guardians officially sign 1B Josh Bell to 2-year contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have announced the signing of Josh Bell.

Bell played this year between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. He had a career high of 147 hits and 81 walks, winning his first career Silver Slugger Award (DH).

This season he also batted a combined 147-for-552 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 71 runs batted in 156 games. At the time of his trade to San Diego, he ranked fourth in the National League in on-base percentage, fifth in average, sixth in hits and seventh in on-base plus slugging, compiling two 15-game on-base streaks along the way.

Bell ended up finishing sixth in the NL in walks and eighth in on-base percentage.

And with the Guardians amazing performance during the playoffs, Bell kept up with the Guards from a distance.

"Seeing everything that the Guardians did last year was really entertaining baseball, so I'm happy to hopefully be a part of that culture next year of pushing us even further. I'm excited," Bell said.

Training camp is set to start in February.

