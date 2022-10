CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians' season is over, which means outfielder Steven Kwan has time for a part-time job: ice cream scooper.

From 7-8 p.m. Thursday night, Kwan will be making an appearance behind the counter at Mason's Creamery.

Mason's Creamery is located at 4401 Bridge Avenue.

RELATED: Guardians' Steven Kwan, Yu Chang dive into culture at Cleveland Asian Festival