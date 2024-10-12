Guardians pitcher Cade Smith sets Cleveland and MLB record during playoff series with Tigers

CLEVELAND — In Game 5 of the American League Division Series with the Detroit Tigers, one pitcher etched his name in the record books on the mound, setting both franchise and Major League Baseball records.

Cade Smith took the mound in the third inning of Saturday's game, making his fifth appearance in the series. In doing so, Smith became the first reliever in Cleveland baseball history to appear in all five games of a Division Series.

On Saturday, Smith pitched for 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and striking out three. The three strikeouts took Smith's ALDS total to 12 strikeouts, which set an MLB record for most strikeouts in a Division Series.

Smith made his playoff debut in Game 1 of the series last Saturday.